Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.09 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) will announce sales of $7.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.75 billion and the highest is $7.43 billion. Canadian Natural Resources reported sales of $5.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year sales of $26.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.82 billion to $27.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.34 billion to $25.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

CNQ stock opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $65.44. The stock has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average is $47.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.592 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,239,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,539,000 after purchasing an additional 264,747 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 55.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

