StockNews.com Lowers Ryder System (NYSE:R) to Buy

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on R. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

Ryder System stock opened at $67.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day moving average of $80.73. Ryder System has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.80.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 423.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

