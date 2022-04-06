Analysts Offer Predictions for Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $77.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.85.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $895,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,319,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

