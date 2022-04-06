China Southern Airlines Company Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.52) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for China Southern Airlines in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the transportation company will earn ($3.52) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.06). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Southern Airlines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ZNH stock opened at $29.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.03. China Southern Airlines has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in China Southern Airlines by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

