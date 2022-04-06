Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Streamline Health Solutions (STRM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ: STRM):

4/3/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

3/18/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

3/2/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRM. State Street Corp bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

