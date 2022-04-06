Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Streamline Health Solutions (STRM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ: STRM):
- 4/3/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.
- 3/18/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.
- 3/2/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Streamline Health Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRM. State Street Corp bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.98% of the company’s stock.
