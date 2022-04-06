FY2022 EPS Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Raised by Cormark (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTS. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, February 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.50.

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$10.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 127.63. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$5.16 and a 52 week high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

