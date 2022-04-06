National Bank Financial Weighs in on Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.
Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,124,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,668,482.20.
About Aya Gold & Silver (Get Rating)
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
