MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $84.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.06. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.