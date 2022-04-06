Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ready Capital Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ready Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

RC opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 78.14%.

About Ready Capital (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.