Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $0.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. Advaxis has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.76.

Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advaxis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 108,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Advaxis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advaxis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advaxis by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 66,877 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Advaxis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

