Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $0.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. Advaxis has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.76.
Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Advaxis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
