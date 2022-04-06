Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $107.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $74.01 on Monday. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average of $81.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,251,000 after purchasing an additional 204,538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,058,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,163,000 after purchasing an additional 209,440 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,297,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,899,000 after purchasing an additional 156,275 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,943,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,285,000 after purchasing an additional 852,891 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International (Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.