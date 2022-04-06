Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) to Underperform

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNABY opened at $8.71 on Monday. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

