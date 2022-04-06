DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DCP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.18.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $33.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $36.71.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

