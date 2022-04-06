Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HXGBY. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $14.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

