Barclays Trims Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Target Price to $200.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $209.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.11% from the stock’s current price.

ITW has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.62.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $206.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.01. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $202.79 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after acquiring an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,942,000 after acquiring an additional 311,548 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

