Berenberg Bank Lowers Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Price Target to GBX 2,500

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($17.26) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.79) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from GBX 1,830 ($24.00) to GBX 2,060 ($27.02) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.13) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,245.20 ($29.45).

LON:EDV opened at GBX 1,900 ($24.92) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,868.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,781.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 1,505 ($19.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,160 ($28.33).

