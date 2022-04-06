Just Group (LON:JUST) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 106 ($1.39). Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 113 ($1.48) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Just Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 128.25 ($1.68).

JUST opened at GBX 94.75 ($1.24) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.62. The company has a current ratio of 21.26, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73. Just Group has a twelve month low of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The company has a market cap of £984.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87.

In related news, insider Andy Parsons sold 157,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.17), for a total value of £140,093.12 ($183,728.68).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

