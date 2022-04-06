Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,780 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 5,780 ($75.80) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.87) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,900 ($77.38) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.08) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.75) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.13) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,560 ($72.92).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,120 ($80.26) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £99.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,706.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,144.66. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($57.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($72.05), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($755,470.03).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.