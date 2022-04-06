AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACRX opened at $0.29 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 95,716 shares in the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.