Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Price Down 7.8% After Insider Selling

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.8% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $28.58 and last traded at $28.67. Approximately 49,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,619,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

Specifically, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $392,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,182 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth about $8,613,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,020,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,872,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.