Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.77) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PNN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,150.33 ($15.09).

Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 1,112 ($14.58) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -113.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,044.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,128.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 651.20 ($8.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.51).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

