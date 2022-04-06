Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.30) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 468 ($6.14). Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.95) to GBX 520 ($6.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.69) to GBX 530 ($6.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.30) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.08) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 511.43 ($6.71).

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 440 ($5.77) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 428.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 413.65. The firm has a market cap of £16.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 361.10 ($4.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 461 ($6.05).

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,434 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.93) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($8,500.56). Also, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 131,938 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £501,364.40 ($657,527.08).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

