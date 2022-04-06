Zacks: Brokerages Expect BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.52 Million

Brokerages expect BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) to report $35.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BigBear.ai’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.47 million and the highest is $40.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will report full year sales of $181.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.60 million to $185.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $233.02 million, with estimates ranging from $208.80 million to $258.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BigBear.ai.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00).

BBAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,142,000.

Shares of BBAI stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58.

BigBear.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigBear.ai (BBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.