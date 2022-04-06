TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 87.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $535.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 83,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

