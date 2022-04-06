Brokers Set Expectations for Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GILD. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

