Brokerages Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $232.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) will report $232.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $239.49 million and the lowest is $223.48 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $83.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 177.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSE:PEB opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.22%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

