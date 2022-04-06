Codexis, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Codexis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Codexis’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen started coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.97 and a beta of 1.75. Codexis has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Codexis by 32.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Codexis by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Codexis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Codexis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

