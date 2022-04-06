Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Cut by Analyst

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%.

EGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.38. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

