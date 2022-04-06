Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hasbro, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Hasbro in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $85.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.11 and a 200 day moving average of $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hasbro has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,927,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,203,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,539,000 after acquiring an additional 896,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after acquiring an additional 649,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 35.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,139,000 after acquiring an additional 628,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

