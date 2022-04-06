Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €803.00 by UBS Group

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) received a €803.00 ($882.42) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €695.00 ($763.74) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($862.64) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €795.00 ($873.63) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($769.23) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($821.98) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €777.58 ($854.49).

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €584.60 ($642.42) on Monday. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($458.68). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €610.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €650.73.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

