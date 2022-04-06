Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim anticipates that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IONS. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $38.27 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $47.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -100.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.