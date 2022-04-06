Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

CNCE stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $124.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.28). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 69.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $41,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $28,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,531 shares of company stock valued at $100,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 266.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 54,498 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 379,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 98,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

