Critical Comparison: Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) & Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Volcon and Electric Last Mile Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Volcon
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Electric Last Mile Solutions
|0
|7
|0
|0
|2.00
Institutional and Insider Ownership
29.4% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Volcon and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Volcon
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Electric Last Mile Solutions
|N/A
|-31.91%
|-13.66%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Volcon and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Volcon
|$450,000.00
|96.22
|-$40.13 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Electric Last Mile Solutions
|N/A
|N/A
|-$29.36 million
|N/A
|N/A
Electric Last Mile Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Volcon.
Summary
Volcon beats Electric Last Mile Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Volcon
Volcon Inc. is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc. is based in Texas.
About Electric Last Mile Solutions
Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
