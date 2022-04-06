Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) & Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Head to Head Survey

Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Idaho Strategic Resources and Fortuna Silver Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idaho Strategic Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortuna Silver Mines 0 2 4 0 2.67

Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus price target of $6.38, indicating a potential upside of 67.32%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than Idaho Strategic Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Idaho Strategic Resources and Fortuna Silver Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idaho Strategic Resources $5.68 million 18.29 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Fortuna Silver Mines $599.85 million 1.85 $59.40 million $0.27 14.11

Fortuna Silver Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Idaho Strategic Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Idaho Strategic Resources and Fortuna Silver Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idaho Strategic Resources -31.71% -21.53% -14.93% Fortuna Silver Mines 9.79% 9.22% 6.52%

Risk and Volatility

Idaho Strategic Resources has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats Idaho Strategic Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idaho Strategic Resources (Get Rating)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho. The company was formerly known as New Jersey Mining Company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and SÃ©guÃ©la gold mine located in south western CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

