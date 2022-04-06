The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock Price Down 5% After Insider Selling

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $88.77 and last traded at $89.50. Approximately 8,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 222,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.23.

Specifically, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $33,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $393,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $867,955. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.60.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $693.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $797,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,909,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,340,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,300,000 after purchasing an additional 397,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

