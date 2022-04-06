Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Trading Down 1.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $81.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Colgate-Palmolive traded as low as $75.04 and last traded at $75.04. 23,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,210,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.42.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.21.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.47. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.