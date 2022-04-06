Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from €10.00 to €9.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.99, but opened at $11.74. Orange shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 31,214 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Get Orange alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 86.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 259,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 120,457 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Orange by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 556,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 338,035 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Orange during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Orange by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 63,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

About Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.