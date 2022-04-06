Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $30.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Kennametal traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

In other Kennametal news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.97.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

Kennametal Company Profile (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

