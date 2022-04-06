Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 118.18% from the stock’s current price.

Dyadic International stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58. Dyadic International has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $6.89.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 543.68% and a negative return on equity of 58.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Dyadic International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dyadic International by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dyadic International by 1,167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dyadic International by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

