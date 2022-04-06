Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 118.18% from the stock’s current price.
Dyadic International stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58. Dyadic International has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $6.89.
Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 543.68% and a negative return on equity of 58.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Dyadic International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Dyadic International (Get Rating)
Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.
