Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $279.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vertex’s cystic franchise sales continue to grow despite the impact of the pandemic. Triple therapy, Trikafta/Kaftrio’s launch was a significant milestone for Vertex as it addresses 90% of CF patients. New reimbursement agreements in ex-U.S. markets and label expansions to younger age groups in the United States are driving Trikafta/Kaftrio sales higher. Meanwhile, Vertex has a broad clinical non-CF pipeline across six disease areas that is progressing rapidly with data from multiple programs expected in 2022. Vertex faces only minimal competition in its core CF franchise. However, Vertex’s dependence on just the CF franchise for commercial revenues is a concern. There are concerns around competitor CF data in 2022. The stock has outperformed the industry this year so far.”

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.20.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $269.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $275.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $683,610.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $1,311,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,711 shares of company stock worth $6,437,712. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 364.5% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,122,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $6,896,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

