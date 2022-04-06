MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) PT Lowered to C$0.25

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

TSE LABS opened at C$0.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. MediPharm Labs has a 52 week low of C$0.13 and a 52 week high of C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of C$46.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada, Australia, and Brazil. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

