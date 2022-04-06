TD Securities Lowers Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) to Hold

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) was downgraded by TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$41.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 16.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$46.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.46.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of BEP.UN opened at C$49.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.14. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$39.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.50 billion and a PE ratio of -61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.