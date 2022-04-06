Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 7.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) dropped 7.5% during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $57.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marathon Digital traded as low as $26.63 and last traded at $26.75. Approximately 260,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,790,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MARA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 24,563 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 887.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 333,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 282,177 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a current ratio of 49.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 4.59.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

