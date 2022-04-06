Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 79,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,622,868 shares.The stock last traded at $8.84 and had previously closed at $8.56.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 457,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 27,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

