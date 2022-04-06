Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $385.00 to $434.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Public Storage traded as high as $402.37 and last traded at $397.95, with a volume of 5530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $394.10.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PSA. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.38.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $735,608,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 608,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,992,000 after purchasing an additional 430,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $148,522,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.64.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

About Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.