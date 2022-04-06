Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €5.20 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been given a €5.20 ($5.71) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 29.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LHA. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.92) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.59) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.90 ($8.68) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.98) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.79) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.22 ($7.94).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

ETR:LHA opened at €7.33 ($8.05) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €5.24 ($5.76) and a fifty-two week high of €11.72 ($12.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion and a PE ratio of -2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.60.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.