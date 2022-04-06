Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) received a €95.00 ($104.40) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 97.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DHER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($175.82) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.20 ($58.46) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €153.00 ($168.13) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €113.64 ($124.88).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €48.19 ($52.96) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.44. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €36.45 ($40.05) and a one year high of €141.95 ($155.99). The company’s fifty day moving average is €48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

