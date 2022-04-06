Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,750 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,750 ($36.07) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.66% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($27.87) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.46) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.34) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($31.48) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,700 ($35.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,558 ($33.55).
Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,121 ($27.82) on Monday. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,137 ($28.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £160.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,968.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81.
Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
