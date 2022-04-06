Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €20.60 Price Target at Barclays

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €20.60 ($22.64) target price by Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GYC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($23.08) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.08) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($25.27) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($30.22) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.23 ($25.53).

FRA GYC opened at €18.56 ($20.40) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($18.25) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($22.13). The company has a fifty day moving average of €19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.62.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

