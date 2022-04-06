The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 185 Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.06) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.93 ($2.25).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 125.48 ($1.65) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 129.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.43. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The stock has a market cap of £35.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -250.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

