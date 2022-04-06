The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 185 Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Vodafone Group (LON:VODGet Rating) has been assigned a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.06) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.93 ($2.25).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 125.48 ($1.65) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 129.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.43. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The stock has a market cap of £35.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -250.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.

Vodafone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.